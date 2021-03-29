Tiger Eye Capital LLC Acquires 11,276 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Oak Street Health comprises 0.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $826,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OSH opened at $54.75 on Monday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average of $53.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Wolfe Research began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,124,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 in the last ninety days. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

