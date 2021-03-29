Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $362,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Ulta Beauty makes up 0.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 113.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $304.90 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $153.29 and a one year high of $351.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

