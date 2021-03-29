Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 38,508 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 149.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,331,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $99.21 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

