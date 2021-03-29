Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.52 on Monday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.