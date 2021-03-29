Krensavage Asset Management LLC Takes $330,000 Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. NextCure accounts for 0.1% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextCure by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,220 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,270,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,510,000 after buying an additional 285,851 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NextCure by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $10.46 on Monday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.73 and a quick ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

