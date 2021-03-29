JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Bought by TRG Investments LLC

TRG Investments LLC grew its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 69.5% of TRG Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TRG Investments LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,095,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 630,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,411,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in JD.com by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $363,739,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. HSBC upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

JD.com stock opened at $81.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.26 and a twelve month high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

