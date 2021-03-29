Krensavage Asset Management LLC Acquires 48,280 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the quarter. Alkermes comprises about 9.4% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned 1.02% of Alkermes worth $32,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,553,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alkermes by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 445,443 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 363,330 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.15. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.