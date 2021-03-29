Paul John Balson Acquires Shares of 899 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Paul John Balson acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $240.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $250.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

