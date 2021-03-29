Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $13,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

SCHO stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.40. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.27 and a 1-year high of $51.76.

