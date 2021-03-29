Paul John Balson Boosts Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Paul John Balson lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Paul John Balson’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,852.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of ARKF opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.28. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

