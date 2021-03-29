Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND opened at $97.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $108.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at $23,494,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 26,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 126,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,176,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,816 shares of company stock worth $7,858,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $113,887,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $76,925,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after buying an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,345,000 after buying an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after buying an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.