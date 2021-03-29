Paul John Balson Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Paul John Balson boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.3% of Paul John Balson’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

