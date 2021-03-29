Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Cascades has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

