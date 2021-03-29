ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Cowen

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASML. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $611.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $562.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.46. The stock has a market cap of $256.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $627.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ASML by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,363,000 after acquiring an additional 332,369 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after acquiring an additional 206,103 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $86,532,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

