Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,882,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Cardinal Health worth $100,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $61.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $61.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

