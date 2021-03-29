B&G Foods’ (BGS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BGS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

B&G Foods stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

