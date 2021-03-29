Sidoti Downgrades Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Neutral

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Transcat stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. Transcat has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.59 million, a PE ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $36,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,919,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $70,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,187 shares in the company, valued at $5,849,271.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $264,816. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Transcat by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 275,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 57,415 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

