Plains GP’s (PAGP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAGP. Barclays dropped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Plains GP by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 325,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 24,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plains GP by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 217,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 396,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

