Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the February 28th total of 299,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PPR stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,292,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,605,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after buying an additional 409,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,066,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 50,956 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 915,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

