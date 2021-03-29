Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 80,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 103,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $327.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.95. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

