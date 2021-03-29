iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,330,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,913,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IWM opened at $219.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

