Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $708,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $101.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $112.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

