WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, WINk has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $116.98 million and $63.94 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021217 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About WINk

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

