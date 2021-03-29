Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 116.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,078 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $23,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $152.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.60 and a twelve month high of $153.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.