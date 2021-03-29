UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $284.33 on Monday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $239.45.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.