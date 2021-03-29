Patron Market Capitalization Tops $17.94 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Patron coin can now be bought for $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Patron has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $19,178.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Patron has traded up 1,363.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.00617410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

