Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $86.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $94.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.