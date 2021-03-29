HyperQuant Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,266.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded 109% higher against the dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $54,033.73 and approximately $5,266.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00023218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00047850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $358.16 or 0.00617410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00065958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00023821 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

