Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.45 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $35.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 137.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

