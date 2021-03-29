Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $365,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 23,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $154.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $154.94.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.