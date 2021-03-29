NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) is JNE Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

JNE Partners LLP decreased its stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180,472 shares during the quarter. NovaGold Resources makes up approximately 23.2% of JNE Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. JNE Partners LLP’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after purchasing an additional 313,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,225 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 263,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NG stock opened at $9.05 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 63.25, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG).

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.