Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Odeon Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.50. Odeon Capital Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FMCC. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMCC opened at $1.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 2.52. Freddie Mac has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Freddie Mac had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freddie Mac will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

