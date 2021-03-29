Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.98 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $43.11 and a 52-week high of $149.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average of $120.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $138,877,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,028,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,626,000 after buying an additional 69,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,017,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,540,000 after buying an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

