Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 202,999 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $69.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

