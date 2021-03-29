$28.99 Million in Sales Expected for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $28.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.16 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $18.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $169.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $205.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $275.63 million, with estimates ranging from $202.66 million to $319.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 in the last ninety days. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,031,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 554.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 980,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 830,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,679,000 after acquiring an additional 781,127 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,288,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 951,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 428,208 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.93.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

