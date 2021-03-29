TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Short Interest Down 55.1% in March

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TOBAF opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $4.74.

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Company Profile

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes. The company was formerly known as Molori Energy Inc and changed its name to TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. in April 2020. TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

