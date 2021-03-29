The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

The Southern stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

