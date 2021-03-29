Cetera Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $221.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $226.33.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

