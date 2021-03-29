Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $101.32 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

