Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $179.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

