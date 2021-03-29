Robecosam AG Trims Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Robecosam AG cut its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,381 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at $221,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.65 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

