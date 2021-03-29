iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,780,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $179.36 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $181.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.54.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.