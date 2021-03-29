Robecosam AG Sells 2,916 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robecosam AG cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.45.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $143.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

