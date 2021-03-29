Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

