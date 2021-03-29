Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.7505 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $34.66. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $38.00.
Delhi Bank Company Profile
