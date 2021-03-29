Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.26 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $9.63.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
