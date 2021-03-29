Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) is Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $11,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,004,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,245,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 9,708.1% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 258,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 255,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GTO opened at $55.96 on Monday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.