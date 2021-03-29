Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Partners Group Global Income Fund (ASX:PGG) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0068 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group Global Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.