Medical Facilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:DR opened at C$7.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of C$2.96 and a 12-month high of C$7.62. The company has a market cap of C$224.59 million and a P/E ratio of 25.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DR. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

