CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CTMX opened at $7.62 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.