Robecosam AG Purchases 15,000 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned 0.09% of Teradyne worth $17,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Teradyne stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $95,627.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,581.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,130 shares of company stock worth $24,106,370 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

